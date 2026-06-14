news
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers: Sparkline, Let’s Encrypt, Mozilla Hugging Slop
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Don Marti ☛ Sparkline to count RSS subscribers
Not perfect—if a desktop RSS user switches clients or networks they get counted twice, but it does use the subscriber counts that services such as Feedbin and NewsBlur pass in the User-Agent header. And I think it fluctuates based on people trying different clients, scraper runs, and other trends. (When I get on “Hacker News” for something, there is always a bunch of weirdly configured bot traffic. A lot of it looks like requests for LLM-generated URLs that I might have used but never did.)
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Dan Langille ☛ Let’s Encrypt: Please refer to https://curl.haxx.se/libcurl/c/libcurl-errors.html for error code: 6
I reran my cronjob. The cert renewed.
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Akseli Lahtinen ☛ I like the Uruky search engine
It seems like a search engine that actually trusts me to be able to read and understand the results. It doesn't nag me with "hey you idiot, heres a hallucinated summary." It respects me as it doesn't try to throw me some magic bullshit but just allows me to open links and read with my own damn brains.
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Mozilla
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Silicon Angle ☛ Mozilla Data Collective seeks to build AI’s data economy around trust
Generative artificial intelligence has a data problem. For years, the typical approach to building gen Hey Hi (AI) models has been to gather as much data as possible by scraping vast swaths of the internet, training at an enormous scale and dealing with the consequences later.
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