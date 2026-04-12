news
Kernel Space: Slop for Pay (or Pay-to-Slop, to Contaminate Linux), Investigating Split Locks, Booting Linux on Macs, "Linux 7" Out Shortly
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Neowin ☛ Linux kernel allows AI-assisted code, as long as you follow these rules [Ed: After LF took several bribes from slop pushers even garbage 'code' can be admitted]
Guidelines backed by Linus Torvalds reveal how Hey Hi (AI) tools and AI-generated code can contribute to the GNU/Linux kernel, but with notable limits.
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Chips and Cheese ☛ Investigating Split Locks on x86-64
Bus locks are problematic because they’re slow, and taking a bus lock “potentially disrupts performance on other cores and brings the whole system to its knees”. AMD and Intel’s newer cores can trap split locks, letting the kernel easily detect processes that use split locks and potentially mitigate that noisy neighbor effect. Linux defaults to using this feature and inserting an artificial delay to mitigate the performance impact.
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V68k ☛ Advanced Mac Substitute
Unlike traditional emulators, Advanced Mac Substitute doesn’t emulate the hardware on which an operating system runs (except for the 680x0 processor), but actually replaces the OS — so it launches directly into an application, without a startup phase.
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XDA ☛ After one of its choppiest preview cycles in years, Linux 7.0 is almost ready
Linux 7.0's kernel hasn't had the best of release candidate phases. From the get-go, the release candidates showed more commit activity than usual, which sounds like it should be a good thing, but it really isn't. The release candidates aren't where new features get added; it's where features that have been added undergo testing. Therefore, the more activity a build has, the buggier it is.
Fortunately, while Linux 7.0's release candidates were having problems, Linus Torvalds forged ahead with the intended release plan, as he saw the commits were addressing many smaller bugs rather than fixing large, showstopping ones. It seems his moxie paid off, as Linux 7.0 is finally getting the final bits and pieces polished up before its big release on April 12th.