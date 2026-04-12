Kernel Space: Slop for Pay (or Pay-to-Slop, to Contaminate Linux), Investigating Split Locks, Booting Linux on Macs, "Linux 7" Out Shortly

Linux 7.0's kernel hasn't had the best of release candidate phases. From the get-go, the release candidates showed more commit activity than usual, which sounds like it should be a good thing, but it really isn't. The release candidates aren't where new features get added; it's where features that have been added undergo testing. Therefore, the more activity a build has, the buggier it is.

Fortunately, while Linux 7.0's release candidates were having problems, Linus Torvalds forged ahead with the intended release plan, as he saw the commits were addressing many smaller bugs rather than fixing large, showstopping ones. It seems his moxie paid off, as Linux 7.0 is finally getting the final bits and pieces polished up before its big release on April 12th.