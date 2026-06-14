GTK/GNOME: Testing Keyboard Input Latency and Hylke

I occasionally see people go through great effort to do end-to-end testing of keyboard input latency. That is fantastic but it requires hardware and patience I don’t, nor will ever, have.

Here is a much simpler way to get about 90% of the value. For example, everything but driver/interrupt handler latency and display link scanout/monitor visibility latency and of course your app side (but you could theoretically rig this up to do that too, inside your app). Not that those aren’t important, but they definitely fall into the category of things I personally cannot control for you.