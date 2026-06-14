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GTK/GNOME: Testing Keyboard Input Latency and Hylke
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GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Testing Keyboard Input Latency
I occasionally see people go through great effort to do end-to-end testing of keyboard input latency. That is fantastic but it requires hardware and patience I don’t, nor will ever, have.
Here is a much simpler way to get about 90% of the value. For example, everything but driver/interrupt handler latency and display link scanout/monitor visibility latency and of course your app side (but you could theoretically rig this up to do that too, inside your app). Not that those aren’t important, but they definitely fall into the category of things I personally cannot control for you.
Keyspeed is a very simple GTK application which uses
/dev/uinputto synthesize keypresses. Since it knows the time of provenance, it can compare that to when it gets the event back from compositor delivery.
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Hylke Bons: Hello again, Planet GNOME!
Greetings from Planet Peanut!
Since there’s a whole new generation of GNOME contributors active right now, I’ll do a short reintroduction: Hello, I’m Hylke!
I was a design contributor in the late 2.X, early 3.X days. Mainly icons and theming. I’ve attended many GUADECs.