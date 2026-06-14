Gentoo: 2026 Council Manifesto - Michał Górny

The KDE Frameworks 6.27 release is here to improve the display of disk sizes shown in various places across the Plasma desktop to fully respect your preference regarding storage units, and switching between light and dark Global Themes to prevent various Plasma UI elements from changing their colors halfway.

The GStreamer 1.28.4 release adds various new codec mime/profile mappings for WMV, VC1, AC3/EAC3/AC4, AAC, and H.265, as well as support decoding for FLAC files on Android, and support for SRTP, authentication, HTTP tunnelling, keep alive, stream selection, TLS validation, and latency configuration to the RTSP client plugin.

Antergos Linux was created by developers Alexandre Filgueira, Gustau Castells, and Dustin Falgout back in 2012 as an unofficial Cinnamon flavor of the popular and flexible Arch Linux distribution. It was initially called Cinnarch (Cinnamon on Arch), but the developers renamed it Antergos in 2013.

Shelly is a modern reimagination and alternative to Arch Linux’s default package manager, supporting third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub, as well as AppImages. Shelly comes with both a graphical UI and a CLI version. CachyOS recently adopted Shelly as the default GUI package manager.

I just remembered that I’ve been using Audacity on and off for about 20 years now. It’s always been the go-to program whenever I needed to trim an audio file or glue two tracks into one, or just extract a sample from an audio track. For me, Audacity was highly effective and reliable for this specific use case.

Released on October 9th, 2025, Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) shipped with Linux kernel 6.17 and the GNOME 49 desktop environment for the flagship Ubuntu Desktop edition. It was also the first Ubuntu release to default to a Wayland-only experience on the Ubuntu Desktop flavor.

The Stonking Stingray development cycle has been nothing but strange until now. First, the daily builds for Ubuntu Desktop, which first appeared around mid-May, were only available for the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) architecture. Then, Canonical decided to release the first Snapshot without providing Ubuntu Desktop 64-bit images.

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Gentoo: 2026 Council Manifesto - Michał Górny

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2026



I joined Gentoo over 15 years ago. I was a university student back then. I had lots of free time and energy. I was enthusiastic about novelties, and wanted to push them into Gentoo. Back then, bleeding edge was what I wanted out of it. Today, I have different priorities. I have less time to deal with breakage, and I want my Gentoo stable. I’m becoming somewhat wary of changes, and I find preserving what’s great about Gentoo more important than adding new stuff. And what’s really great about Gentoo is that it can accommodate both personas.

Gentoo has changed over these 15 years too. However, its core principles remained the same, and only recently I realized what they really are. The core value of Gentoo is respect. All the building from source, all the choice and flexibility, and all the community building power is because of this: Gentoo respects you. It doesn’t try to waggle the dog, it just does what you tell it do. It may warn you that you’re having a very bad idea and nobody will help you if you proceed, but in the end, you are free to pursue it.

However, respect goes beyond providing a working distribution for our users. It’s in providing a reasonably vanilla development environment for software authors. It’s in submitting patches upstream to ensure that everyone gets bug fixes. But most importantly, it lies in appreciating the human craft rather than taking the easy way out. And I believe that rejecting LLMs is important to keeping the Gentoo community whole and respected.

These days, I mostly handle Python packaging in Gentoo, build Distribution Kernels and a variety of odds and ends. I try to balance involvement in interesting high-level projects and the necessary ground work. I am employed at Quansight PBC where my work also primarily orients around Python packaging, but involving conda-forge and upstream work; it does not conflict with my Gentoo duties.

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