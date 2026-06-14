This is also one of the reasons why the recent AI “revolution” doesn’t really resonate with me. They say about us software developers that we always are looking to automate our workflows, but personally this is not what’s driving me. I don’t mind spending a few more minutes on writing another REST controller, or another Javascript keyboard event handler, or just copying files and manually setting up a new server. And I find in many cases I spend more time thinking about a problem than actually coding the solution!

To me this is all part of the process, it’s all enjoyable, and since I’m my own boss, I have the luxury of taking my time. My clients know that I’m dependable and available when there’s a problem, and that I get the job done, so I can concentrate on the process itself, and not worry so much about velocity.

This is also why I like to make my own tools, instead of just blindly relying on some ready-made frameworks or libraries. It’s not only about freedom, it’s also about the joy of creation, and the deeper understanding and knowledge of the lower-level aspects of the system I’m building, be it parsing HTTP requests, putting together SQL queries, issuing system calls, forking, trapping process signals etc.