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Red Hat Sells Microsoft and Slop, Qubes OS User Survey
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Red Hat ☛ How to use Red Bait Satellite to deploy virtual machines in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Azure [Ed: IBM Red Hat is selling Microsoft trap Azure with back doors]
This blog post will guide you through how to configure Red Bait Satellite for deploying virtual machines (VMs) to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Azure. We will also use the image builder service for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux to push a custom virtual machine image to the same platform.
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Qubes OS User Survey 2026: Shape the future of Qubes! (10-20 minutes)
Whether you’re a long-time Qubes user or haven’t even installed it yet, we want to hear about your experiences and about what matters to you. Help us make Qubes the best reasonably secure operating system it can be. If you’ve ever wanted to influence the development of Qubes, now is your chance. Make your voice heard!
This survey is fully anonymous. We do not collect any data except for the answers you provide.
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Red Hat ☛ Model-as-a-Service: How to run your own private Hey Hi (AI) API
I've been building with generative Hey Hi (AI) for a while now, starting with the early coding-assistant autocomplete days, then GPT, and now agents. But the question I keep getting from platform teams isn't which model to choose. It's a much harder one: How do we let every developer in the company use AI, without losing control of costs, security, and the models we're actually depending on?
That's the problem Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) solves.