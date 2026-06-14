Red Hat Sells Microsoft and Slop, Qubes OS User Survey

Whether you’re a long-time Qubes user or haven’t even installed it yet, we want to hear about your experiences and about what matters to you. Help us make Qubes the best reasonably secure operating system it can be. If you’ve ever wanted to influence the development of Qubes, now is your chance. Make your voice heard!

Qubes OS User Survey 2026

This survey is fully anonymous. We do not collect any data except for the answers you provide.