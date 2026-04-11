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today's howtos
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15 Essential vi/vim Commands in GNU/Linux (Like a Pro) [Ed: This might be slop]
Learning the vi vim editor commands on a linux server can be an absolute lifesaver when you're working remotely using nothing but SSH. There are two types of editors that come pre-installed on Every GNU/Linux server; nano and vim.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Rspamd on Fedora 43
Spam and phishing emails are not just annoying; they can compromise your mail server’s reputation, clog your mail queue, and put your users at risk.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Invoice Ninja on Debian 13
Managing invoices, tracking expenses, and processing payments are critical tasks for any business or freelancer.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SonarQube on Debian 13
If your team ships code without automated quality checks, bugs and security holes accumulate silently until they become real problems.
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