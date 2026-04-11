Little Snitch on GNU/Linux

Privacy watchdog app Little Snitch just made the leap from macOS to Linux, and the early data's already turning heads. Objective Development, the team behind the popular network monitoring tool, dropped the Linux version this week with a surprising discovery: Ubuntu systems phone home nine times in a week, while macOS racks up over 100 connections. For privacy-conscious developers and Linux users who've watched Mac users enjoy Little Snitch's network surveillance capabilities for years, the wait's finally over—though the Linux port comes with some notable limitations.

Objective Development just brought Little Snitch to Linux, and the timing couldn't be more relevant. The network monitoring app that's been a staple in Mac privacy circles for years made its cross-platform debut this week, giving Linux users their first native option for tracking exactly what's calling home from their systems.