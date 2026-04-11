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Little Snitch on GNU/Linux
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Little Snitch Privacy Tool Expands to Linux After Mac Dominance [Ed: Might be slop, more here]
Privacy watchdog app Little Snitch just made the leap from macOS to Linux, and the early data's already turning heads. Objective Development, the team behind the popular network monitoring tool, dropped the Linux version this week with a surprising discovery: Ubuntu systems phone home nine times in a week, while macOS racks up over 100 connections. For privacy-conscious developers and Linux users who've watched Mac users enjoy Little Snitch's network surveillance capabilities for years, the wait's finally over—though the Linux port comes with some notable limitations.
Objective Development just brought Little Snitch to Linux, and the timing couldn't be more relevant. The network monitoring app that's been a staple in Mac privacy circles for years made its cross-platform debut this week, giving Linux users their first native option for tracking exactly what's calling home from their systems.
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Help Net Security ☛ Little Snitch for Linux shows what your apps are connecting to
Network monitoring on Linux has long been a gap for users who want per-process visibility into outbound connections. Existing tools either operate at the command line or were designed for server security rather than desktop privacy. Objective Development, the Austrian company behind the macOS firewall utility Little Snitch, released a Linux version of the tool. It is free and, according to the company, will remain so.
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The Verge ☛ Little Snitch’s software counter surveillance jumps from Mac to Linux
The popular macOS app Little Snitch brought its network-monitoring tools over to Linux this week. In a blog post announcing the launch, one of the developers at Objective Development shared some early results from using the app on Linux: “On Ubuntu, I found 9 system processes making internet connections over the course of one week. On macOS, we counted more than 100.”
While the Linux version of Little Snitch provides the same basic functionality for viewing and disabling unwanted connections, it’s not exactly the same. Objective Development says it’s “not a security tool,” unlike the macOS version.