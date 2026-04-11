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This Week in GNOME and GitPulsar – a lightweight, GNOME-native Git GUI
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #244 Recognizing Hieroglyphs
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 03 to April 10.
James Westman reports
blueprint-compiler is now available on PyPI. You can install it with
pip install blueprint-compiler.
Hieroglyphic 2.3 is out now. Thanks to the exciting work done by Bnyro, Hieroglyphic can now also recognize Typst symbols (a modern alternative to LaTeX). Hardware-acceleration will now be preferred, when available, reducing power-consumption.
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Linux Links ☛ GitPulsar – lightweight, GNOME-native Git GUI
GitPulsar enhances Git workflows by automatically capturing and preserving the state of a working directory in the background.