This Week in GNOME and GitPulsar – a lightweight, GNOME-native Git GUI

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 03 to April 10.

James Westman reports

blueprint-compiler is now available on PyPI. You can install it with pip install blueprint-compiler .

Hieroglyphic 2.3 is out now. Thanks to the exciting work done by Bnyro, Hieroglyphic can now also recognize Typst symbols (a modern alternative to LaTeX). Hardware-acceleration will now be preferred, when available, reducing power-consumption.