news
Slop in Kernel (Linux) and nftables
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It's FOSS ☛ Is a Clanker Being Used to Carry Out Hey Hi (AI) Fuzzing in the Linux Kernel?
Greg Kroah-Hartman appears to be running AI-assisted fuzzing on the kernel. Don't outrage yet, as this may not be a bad thing.
With the rise of AI and humanoid robots, the word "Clanker" is being used to describe such solutions, and rightly so. In their current state, these are quite primitive, and while they can act like something resembling human intelligence, they still can't match what nature cooked up.
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University of Toronto ☛ I'm now using nftables for (new) static rulesets
I've had to write a few static IP filtering rulesets recently (on Ubuntu), and in each case I immediately reached for nftables and enjoyed the experience. The nftables documentation isn't what I consider great but I can navigate through it and get things done, and I even managed to get NAT working on a recent machine. I'm now mostly considering my iptables knowledge to be a legacy thing that I'll expect to use less and less in the future, although I'm not going to go out and convert iptables rulesets to nftables rulesets.