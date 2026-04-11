Slop in Kernel (Linux) and nftables

Greg Kroah-Hartman appears to be running AI-assisted fuzzing on the kernel. Don't outrage yet, as this may not be a bad thing.

With the rise of AI and humanoid robots, the word "Clanker" is being used to describe such solutions, and rightly so. In their current state, these are quite primitive, and while they can act like something resembling human intelligence, they still can't match what nature cooked up.