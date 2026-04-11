news
EasyOS 7.2.4 and More EasyOS News/Developments
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Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2.4 released
Version 7.2.3 release announcement: [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ Partview fix window width
Forum member don570 reported the problem:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=16702
gtkdialog does not estimate the width of the svg image correctly, and the right-side is slightly truncated.
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Barry Kauler ☛ How to clone an EasyOS installation
A new tutorial has been written:
"How to clone an EasyOS installation"
https://easyos.org/install/how-to-clone-a-easyos-installation.html
This will be in the next release of EasyOS, version 7.2.4.
I have done basic testing, but it may have bugs, so further testing is welcome.