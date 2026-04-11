OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Reviews

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

Last week’s review was skipped due to the long Easter weekend here. While I did my best to keep the Tumbleweed rolling, I couldn’t quite set aside enough time for the write-up. To make up for it, this review covers the last two weeks—a small “punishment” I’m sure you’ll overlook in favor of the steady stream of snapshots.

Over the past fortnight, we successfully released 10 snapshots (0327, 0329, 0330, 0331, 0402, 0404, 0405, 0407, 0408, and 0409). Most changes were incremental and served as preparation for larger updates on the horizon.