news
Kernel News and Graphics Coverage
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Kernel Space
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University of Toronto ☛ Some quick notes to myself on nftables 'symbolic variables'
Nftables is the current generation Linux firewall rule system, supplanting iptables (which supplanted ipchains). As covered in the nft manual page, nftables has the concept of 'symbolic variables'. Since I'm used to BSD PF, I will crudely describe these as a combination of some parts of pf tables and PF macros. I personally feel that the nft manual page doesn't do a good job of documenting what's possible in these, so here are some notes.
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Graphics Stack
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FSR 4 Upscaler Works on RDNA 3 in Linux-Based Games
Users were able to launch successfully upscaler FSR4 from the company AMD on Linux operating systems. For this, the authors used a translator Wine version 11 and a special utility OptiScaler, which allows you to replace the original scaling files in modern games.
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Collabora ☛ Wayland 1.25 Documentation Update
Wayland 1.25 refreshes its documentation with three new chapters covering Wayland XML specification, content model updates, and color management design.
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Natalie Vock: Fixing AMDGPU’s VRAM management for low-end GPUs
It may sound unbelievable to some, but not everyone has a datacenter beast with 128GB of VRAM shoved in their desktop PCs.
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