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today's howtos
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Configure Dracut Initramfs on Ubuntu 26.04
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Zsh on Debian 13, 12 and 11
Zsh becomes easier to live in than plain Bash once you want better completion, shared history, and prompts that surface useful context without extra busywork. Debian’s default APT sources already make it straightforward to install Zsh on Debian 13, 12, and 11.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Clang on Debian 13, 12 and 11
Debian already packages Clang in its default repositories, but it is not installed by default and the compiler branch changes sharply between Debian 13, 12, and 11. That matters when you need newer LLVM diagnostics, sanitizers, or the same toolchain branch your CI pipeline uses.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Alacritty on Fedora 43
If you have ever felt limited by GNOME Terminal’s sluggish rendering when tailing large log files or running a busy multiplexer session, you are not alone.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Etherpad on Fedora 43
If your team needs a self-hosted, real-time collaborative document editor that respects your data privacy, Etherpad is one of the best tools available.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenToonz on Fedora 43
If you want to run professional 2D animation software on GNU/Linux without paying a cent, OpenToonz is one of the best tools available.
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Unix Men ☛ Converting Office Documents on Linux Without MS Office
Linux has solid tools for document conversion. Some work great. Some have quirks. Here’s what actually works.
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[Old] CubePath ☛ System Limits Optimization (ulimit, limits.conf)
System resource limits in Linux control how much of a given resource a process or user can consume. These limits are critical for system stability, security, and performance. By default, Linux distributions set conservative limits that protect the system from resource exhaustion but often restrict the performance of production applications. Understanding and optimizing these limits is essential for running high-performance applications, databases, web servers, and other resource-intensive services.
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Mitchell Hashimoto ☛ The Building Block Economy
Experiencing this firsthand as well as witnessing it in other ecosystems has fundamentally shifted how I view the practice of product and software development today, regardless of commercial vs non-commercial goals.
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Busybee ☛ Code: Specification vs. implementation
There are a lot of times when the specification says one thing but common implementations do another. Here are some especially common examples to watch out for.
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Linuxize ☛ tail Cheatsheet
Quick reference for viewing the end of files, following logs, and using tail with lines, bytes, and pipelines in Linux
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Simultaneously build several python 3D plots via Multi-threaded Python 3.14t on Arch Linux