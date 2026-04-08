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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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American Back Doors No Longer Trusted by Europeans
Has the EU paid attention, for a change?
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When Energy Prices Double in About a Month the Slop Bros Won't Sleep at Night
Unhinged leadership does not seem eager to end a conflict that it started
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Newer is Not Better, Lunar Edition
Maybe in 57 years (2083, after all these wars) we'll managed to launch a capsule with a human and a dog above the stratosphere again
New
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Ubuntu More Honest Than Microsoft Windows
If you don't like the direction Ubuntu has taken, then try something else
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Azure is Dying, the "Entertainment" (Slop) Couldn't Lift Up Fake 'Demand' For Azure
Azure has had mass layoffs every year since 2020 and even earlier this year
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2026 Starting to Feel Like 2020
Can Wall Street survive this?
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Growing Awareness of Techrights' Importance
We're not an individual's blog but a community project
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Harassment by Microsoft, Then a Cover-up
That Microsoft relies on blackmail, bribes and harassment (even against its own people) isn't surprising given the roots of the company and its toxic, deceitful management
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 37 Out of 200: The Correct Suspicion Garrett and Graveley Were Collaborating in Overseas Litigation Against Critics
Microsofters and back doors' boosters from America frivolously sue Brits
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Microsoft Has Lost Nearly 20% in "Desktop Operating System Market Share" Since COVID-19 Began
Add Android and iOS, then Windows falls to 24%
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Maintenance Later This Month
Apr 24, 2026 21:00 - Apr 25, 2026 09:00 BST
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Microsoft: Move Over, XBox, Slop is the New "Entertainment" and We Demote Our "Entertainment" CEO
Marketers, marketers, marketers, as a CEO called Ballmer put it
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linuxbuz.com is a Slopfarm, It Depends on LLMs
In the more distant past it could be said that linuxbuz.com was an OK site
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Links 07/04/2026: Patent Trolls Leigh M. Rothschild, Bolstered by GNOME and OIN, Continues to Attack; ‘Retaliatory Antitrust Suit’ by MElon
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 07/04/2026: Copyleft Revisited, Killing Linux Processes With FZF
Links for the day
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It Would be Good for Debian to Have a Female DPL, But...
Debian isn't exactly selecting people for quality or policing bad behaviour
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IBM Insiders Say What's Wrong With IBM in Albany (and Yes, There Are Layoffs)
promotions boil down to what insiders now call "brown-nosing" and nepotism
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After Killing OpenSource.org IBM Together With OSI Told Us It Would Carry on OpenSource.net, But the Site Has Been Essentially Dead for 9 Months (Effectively Abandoned)
OpenSource.org has been dormant for 4 weeks already and OpenSource.net last had a new page 9 months ago (it'll be 9 months tomorrow) [...] That's IBM in a nutshell
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A Lot of What Happened to OSI is Because of Reporting by Techrights
Half a year since Stefano Maffuli (Executive Director) "left"
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Public Presentations by RMS Hardly Interrupted Anymore
We'll carry on covering those sorts of topics throughout the year
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Links 07/04/2026: US Wants to Put Journalists in Prison for Reporting Facts, Artist ‘Bale’ Arrested Over Rape Allegation in Social Control Media
Links for the day
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To IBMers, IBM Has Failed and is Fast Becoming a Book of Jokes and One-Word Punchlines
How else can one make it obvious that IBM is circling down the drain?
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"AI Revolution" Was a Lie: Microsoft CEO Admits What He Calls "AI" is Sometimes Sloppy and Microsoft Admits That Slop is for "Entertainment Purposes Only" (Not for Any Serious Work)
if it gets "memory-holed", we can bring it up again and again
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Social Control Media is Not a Viable Business Model
The future of the Web might not be the Web
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From Datacentres Boom to Actual Booms That Target Datacentres, Now Struggling to Justify Humongous Energy and Water Consumption
Datacentres that are used for mindless "entertainment" (as Microsoft calls it) like slop are not a priority at this time
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Gemini Links 07/04/2026: Aircraft Lift Force, Editor History, and Consumer Hardware Stagnation
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 06, 2026
IRC logs for Monday, April 06, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
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