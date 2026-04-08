news
GStreamer 1.28.2 Adds Caching Support to NVCodec Plugin to Speed Up Initialization
Coming about five weeks after GStreamer 1.28.1, the GStreamer 1.28.2 release introduces caching support to the nvcodec plugin for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding on NVIDIA GPUs to speed up initialization, and improves the robustness and stability of WebRTC DTLS.
GStreamer 1.28.2 also adds support for preserving upstream buffer duration to h264parse, h265parse, and baseparse, updates the audioencoder element with the ability to change channel configuration with avenc_aac, and improves RTP and RTCP packet handling.