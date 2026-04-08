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OpenShot 3.5.1 Video Editor Adds New Optimize Preview Built-In Proxy Workflow
The biggest new feature in the OpenShot 3.5.1 release is Optimize Preview, a built-in proxy editing workflow for creating or linking lower-resolution preview files, which should make it easier to work with large, high-resolution, or demanding video clips.
With the new Optimize Preview feature, OpenShot no longer needs to force every preview, scrub, trim, and dialog to rely on full-resolution source media. According to the devs, this helps playback feel smoother, makes the timeline more responsive, and improves the editing experience on real-world footage.