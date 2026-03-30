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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2026



Quoting: Sparky Linux 9 brings a rolling release to Debian —

When you think of rolling releases, Arch Linux is probably the first distribution that comes to mind. There’s also openSUSE Tumbleweed, Manjaro, Gentoo, Kali Linux, Solus, and Void Linux.

Those distributions are either Arch-based or independent.

You might also be surprised that there are Debian-based rolling release distributions. That’s right, the “Mother of all distributions” has inspired a few itself, which is a bit counter to the ethos of a distribution that prides itself on rigorous testing and a slower release cycle.

And yet, there are Debian-based rolling release distributions, such as Sparky Linux.