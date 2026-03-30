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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2026



Quoting: I installed one Linux app I'd never heard of and it replaced three tools —

For a while, I used three different document apps, and each has felt invaluable. One scanned, one read PDFs, and the last annotated PDFs. I didn't complain because it worked. But switching to GNOME Document Scanner has made me realize that I've been overcomplicating things for years.

It included many features I actually needed. Once I paired it with Evince, it was clear that I had found a reliable document workflow. Now I feel like I truly have the ultimate PDF solution.