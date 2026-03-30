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Games: New Steam Games and Williams Sinistar Arcade Documentary
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with The Scourge and Bombun - 2026-03-28 Edition
Between 2026-03-21 and 2026-03-28 we selected 8 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. Two games to highlight this time, The Scourge, a spooky horror game set in Vietnam, and Bombun, an excellent retro 3D platformer with bombs! Here’s the whole list below.
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The Arcade Blogger ☛ Williams Sinistar Arcade Documentary
I’ve been meaning to share this documentary on the blog for some time.
I met its creator, Max, a couple of times while visiting the Freeplay Florida event a few years back. He mentioned that he was playing around with the original source code from the Williams arcade title Sinistar and hoping to add some features that were visible in the source code, but excluded from the game’s release. We chatted at length about what he was planning, and his passion for this project was nothing short of infectious.
I didn’t think too much about it, other than it sounded really cool and interesting.
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including Lost Wiki: Kozlovka - 2026-03-25 Edition
Between 2026-03-18 and 2026-03-25 there were 78 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 635 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 12.3 % of total released titles. Not a lot of gems this time, except maybe Lost Wiki: Kozlovka that lets you explore a fictional wiki to unveil a mystery in Eastern Europe! Here’s a quick pick of all of games worth considering this week.