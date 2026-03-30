Games: New Steam Games and Williams Sinistar Arcade Documentary

I’ve been meaning to share this documentary on the blog for some time.

I met its creator, Max, a couple of times while visiting the Freeplay Florida event a few years back. He mentioned that he was playing around with the original source code from the Williams arcade title Sinistar and hoping to add some features that were visible in the source code, but excluded from the game’s release. We chatted at length about what he was planning, and his passion for this project was nothing short of infectious.

I didn’t think too much about it, other than it sounded really cool and interesting.