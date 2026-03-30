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Open Hardware/Modding: ESP, PineTime Pro, 3-D Printing, and More
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CNX Software ☛ DIY ESP32-S3 Internet radio features Winamp-styled user interface
Volos Projects recently showcased an easy-to-reproduce, inexpensive DIY ESP32-S3 Internet radio based on a Waveshare ESP32-S3-LCD-1.54 development board and an Arduino sketch with a Winamp-styled user interface. As its name implies, the hardware is based on the ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth SoC, connected to a 1.54-inch 240×240 color display and a speaker that delivers better-than-expected audio quality, according to Volos Projects.
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CNX Software ☛ PineTime Pro smartwatch to feature dual-core Cortex-M33 MCU, 2.13-inch AMOLED, GPS, and more
Pine64 has announced progress on the PineTime Pro smartwatch, powered by a dual-core Cortex-M33 microcontroller with Bluetooth 5.2 Classic and LE and 800KB SRAM. The watch also features a 2.13-inch AMOLED display, GPS support, a heart rate monitor, and a 6-axis motion sensor. It’s an upgrade to the PineTime project unveiled in September 2019, and one of the most popular Pine64 devices thanks to open-source software projects such as InfiniTime firmware. For reference, the PineTime ships with a Nordic nRF52 Arm Cortex-M4 Bluetooth MCU with 64 KB SRAM, a 1.3-inch display, and basic HRM and accelerometer. The PineTime Pro is a massive upgrade that should support a wider range of firmware.
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Pine64 ☛ Introduction to the PineTime Pro
Compared to the “OG” PineTime, the PineTime Pro brings a significant hardware upgrade.
At its core is a dual-core Cortex-M33 SoC, with one application core running at up to 200 MHz and a dedicated Bluetooth core. It also comes with 800 KB of internal SRAM and 8 MB of PSRAM.
Around that MCU, the hardware currently includes: [...]
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Open source laser engraver sells for just $64 fully assembled — it is small and low power but may be enough for your needs
A tech tinkerer has shared the full plans and resources necessary to build a compact, low-power desktop laser engraver.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Jetway F35-ARU1 Combines Core Ultra SoC in 3.5-inch Form Factor
Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Vividnode Mobile AI Packs RISC-V Processor and 60 TOPS AI Engine
A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.
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Hackaday ☛ Play A .WAV Instead Of Typing Line After Line Into Vintage Microcomputer
Moving data wasn’t as straightforward in 1978 as it is today. While the Rockwell AIM 65 is a great machine, it has no disk drive and no filesystem. Programs can be written in assembler or BASIC (which had ROM support) but getting them into running memory where they could execute is not as simple as it is on modern machines. One can type a program in by hand, but no one wants to do that twice.
Fortunately the AIM 65 had a tape interface (two, actually) and could read and store data in an audio-encoded format. Rather than typing a program by hand, one could play an audio tape instead.
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Hackaday ☛ Multicolor 5-Axis 3D Printing
The print bed rests on three ball joints, two on one side and one in the center of the opposite side. Each joint can be raised and lowered on an independent rail, which allows the bed to be tilted on two axes. The dimensions of the extruders’ motion system limit how much the bed can be angled when the extruder is close to the bed, but it can reach sharp angles further out.
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Hackaday ☛ Clean Enclosures, No Printing Necessary
Unless you’re into circuit sculptures, generally speaking, a working circuit isn’t the end-point of a lot of electronics projects. To protect your new creation from grabby hands, curious paws, and the ravages of nature, you’ll probably want some kind of enclosure. These days a lot of us would probably run it off on the 3D printer, but some people would rather stay electronics hobbiests without getting into the 3D printing hobby. For those people, [mircemk] shares how he creates professonal-looking enclosures with handtools.
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Orhun Parmaksız ☛ Building a guitar trainer with embedded Rust
All I wanted was to learn how to play guitar, but ended up building a DIY kit for it.