Open Hardware/Modding: ESP, PineTime Pro, 3-D Printing, and More

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FLiP Multicore Module Rev B Adds USB-C and Expanded Power Input

California-based Parallax Inc. has released Revision B of its FLiP Multicore Module, updating the design with USB-C connectivity, a wider input voltage range, and additional identification features.

Jetway F35-ARU1 Combines Core Ultra SoC in 3.5-inch Form Factor

Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.

Vividnode Mobile AI Packs RISC-V Processor and 60 TOPS AI Engine

A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.

9to5Linux

GNOME 51 “A Coruña” Desktop Environment Scheduled for September 16th, 2026

GNOME 50 “Tokyo” was just released earlier this month, and while it has not yet reached the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distributions like openSUSE Tumbleweed or Arch Linux, the GNOME devs have started work on the GNOME 51 release.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 29th, 2026

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KaOS Linux 2026.03 Is Out with Linux 6.19, More systemd Components Removed

Last month, when KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released, we reported that the distribution had dropped its KDE/Plasma desktop environment, after more than 12 years using it as the default, in favor of a Niri/Noctalia setup to avoid any use the systemd init system and move to Dinit instead.

GIMP 3.2.2 Released with Various Improvements and UI/UX Updates

GIMP 3.2.2 is here to improve the importing of SVG paths in the Paths dock by properly scaling the imported path based on user preference, improve the FITS, TIM, PAA, ICNS, PVR, SFW, and JIF image import plugins, and improve the Paintshop Pro plugin to correctly load the active selection shape.

SystemRescue 13 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8.1, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, SystemRescue 13 ships with updated Bcachefs tools and kernel module, and new tools including the FATSort utility for sorting FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, and exFAT partitions, and nss-mdns, a NSS plugin providing host name resolution via Multicast DNS.

news

Open Hardware/Modding: ESP, PineTime Pro, 3-D Printing, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

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The Emmabuntüs Collective informs 9to5Linux.com today about the general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.01 as the first point release to the latest Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 series of this Debian-based distribution designed to facilitate the reconditioning of old computers.
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With version 3.2, Peropesis continues to deliver a fresh yet old-school Linux experience by relying exclusively on the command line interface
 
Leftovers Regarding GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
today's leftovers
GNOME Desktop/GTK: "Cambalache’s First Major Milestone!" (1.0) and Thibault Martin on Blogs
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Wikipedia, and Standards
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Programming Leftovers
Development stories
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Games: New Steam Games and Williams Sinistar Arcade Documentary
Recent gaming news/picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
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2 new articles
Android Leftovers
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Get the best of LibreOffice Calc with the Calc Guide 26.2
The LibreOffice documentation team is proud to announce the immediate availability of the Calc Guide 26.2
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Ubuntu was my first distro—here's why we went our separate ways
I once used Ubuntu and followed its development with extreme excitement
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This is free and open source software
Debian Pixel – remix of the Raspberry Pi Foundation PIXEL
Debian 12 Pixel allows you to run Raspberry Pi’s PIXEL Desktop on a PC or Mac
Review: NetBSD jails
About a month ago we shared that there is an effort underway to bring jails, a popular isolation technology used by FreeBSD, to the NetBSD operating system
New Releases of Parted Magic and ExLight
two recent distro releases
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
GNOME 51 “A Coruña” Desktop Environment Scheduled for September 16th, 2026
The development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 51 “A Coruña” desktop environment kicks off with a draft release schedule suggesting the final release is expected later this year on September 16th, 2026.
Protesting (Principled Stance) Pays Off [original]
We stand with the protesters
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a chance to catch up
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 29th, 2026
The 285th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending March 29th, 2026.
Up North [original]
Maybe this year we can celebrate up north somewhere
Sharing is Caring but There is Carrying Capacity [original]
Sometimes using something that not many people use (e.g. some "niche" distro) helps guarantee its quality and loyalty to its core/original userbase
Android Leftovers
5 Android Phones That Still Come With A Headphone Jack In 2026
This Week in Plasma: Easier Microphone Sensitivity Adjustment
This week saw a large variety of improvements in fields as diverse as better support for multi-screen and multi-GPU setups
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gaming picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Say hello to Neil Roberts, new LibreOffice developer focusing on scripting support
The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice
GIMP 3.2.2 Released
We present the first micro-release of GIMP 3.2! Over the last two weeks
Fedora 44 will automatically make your Windows games run faster, no tweaks required
Don't get me wrong; gaming on Linux has come a long way in the last few years
KaOS Linux 2026.03 Is Out with Linux 6.19, More systemd Components Removed
KaOS Linux 2026.03 distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.19, Niri 25.11 compositor, Noctalia 4.7 desktop shell, and more.
Framework Becomes a KDE Patron
Framework supports free open-source software and becomes KDE's latest patron
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
ZestISO – desktop Linux distribution built on Arch Linux
ZestISO is a rolling-release desktop Linux distribution built on Arch Linux
PluriOS – Bolivian Linux distribution based on Ubuntu LTS
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Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi Pico, and More
Projects and gadgets
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Fedora: Update Problem and Ultra-powerful Tool
Fedora quietly solved Linux's update problem
AçorOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
AçorOS is an arm64 and amd64 Debian-based Linux distribution from Portugal
Linux KDu – Brazilian Ubuntu-based operating system
Linux KDu is a Brazilian, Ubuntu-based operating system in the Brazilian-Portuguese language version
After a Long Time, Ubuntu Shows Some Respect to Deb Packages
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February/March in KDE Itinerary
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GIMP 3.2.2 Released with Various Improvements and UI/UX Updates
GIMP 3.2.2 open-source image editor is now available for download with various improvements, bug fixes, and UI/UX updates.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Mozilla and more
Ubuntu Against Choice and Diversity, the Excuse Being 'Security'
bad turn
New Debian Developers and Maintainers and Samuel Henrique on Curl
Debian leftovers
Wikipedia Tarnished by Slop, Not Just 'Donations' From Rich People Who Control the Wiki
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mostly Red Hat's site
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Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
"I stopped using Snap" and more
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devices and gadgets
Samsung and Linux UI
5 new picks
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today's howtos
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Games: Visual Game Script Editor, Alien Deathstorm, and More
mostly Liam's articles
SaaS/Back End/Databases: DNSDB, "SaaS is mostly dead", and Greenmask Releases
server-centric news
Security Leftovers
Security news with focus on Linux
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Racoon) distribution ahead of the final release on April 23rd, 2026.
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Android Leftovers
Android Auto has had a rough time lately, with yet another issue popping up
Even if you have 16GB of RAM, this one "compressed swap" trick makes Linux significantly smoother
RAM swapping is a common tool your OS uses to free up RAM in occasions
Age verification isn't sage verification inside OSes
Toothbrushes, Turing and the truth give the lie to California’s legal lunacy
This non-Chromium Linux browser can run Chrome, Firefox, and Safari extensions
It can be really tough to settle on a browser if you're not a fan of Chromium, at least on Linux
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Mageia 10 Art Voting
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