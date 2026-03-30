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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WPS Office on Fedora Linux
DOCX-heavy work gets awkward fast when Fedora lacks the same office suite your teammates use elsewhere. That makes it practical to install WPS Office on Fedora when you want one GNU/Linux desktop app for Word documents, spreadsheets, slide decks, and PDFs instead of juggling format compatibility tool by tool.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Celluloid Video Player on Debian 13
Debian 13 “Trixie,” released on August 9, 2025, ships as a lean, stable system without a fully capable multimedia player pre-installed. If you want a modern, powerful video player that feels right at home on a GNOME 48 desktop, Celluloid Video Player is one of the best choices available.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenTofu on Debian 13
Infrastructure as code has revolutionized how teams manage cloud environments and on-premises infrastructure. OpenTofu emerges as a game-changing infrastructure automation tool that provides organizations with complete control over their deployments.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install JupyterHub on Debian 13
If you manage a data science team, run a research lab, or teach a coding class, you know the pain of setting up Jupyter notebooks for every single user on a shared server.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PipeWire on openSUSE
If you are running openSUSE and dealing with crackling Bluetooth audio, high latency, or random PulseAudio crashes, you already know the frustration. The good news is that PipeWire solves all of those problems in one clean installation.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install KTorrent on Debian 13
If you need a reliable, full-featured BitTorrent client on Debian 13 Trixie, KTorrent is one of the strongest choices available. It sits natively inside the KDE ecosystem, supports plugin extensions, handles encrypted connections, and stays remarkably light on system resources compared to other GUI clients.
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