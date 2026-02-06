Free and Open Source Software

news
mnemo - note-taking app
mnemo is a local-first, cross-platform note-taking app leveraging the Typst ecosystem. It’s designed to minimize distractions and enhance the retention of information.
T - text processing language and utility
t is a concise language for manipulating text, replacing common usage patterns of Unix utilities like grep, sed, cut, awk, sort, and uniq.
farmOS - farm planning and record keeping system
farmOS is a web-based application for farm management, planning, and record keeping. It is developed by a community of volunteers and aims to provide a standard platform for farmers, developers, and researchers to build upon.
The farmOS server is built on top of Drupal, which makes it modular, extensible, and secure.
Termix - web-based server management platform
Termix is a self-hosted all-in-one server management platform. It provides a multi-platform solution for managing your servers and infrastructure through a single, intuitive interface. Termix offers SSH terminal access, SSH tunneling capabilities, remote file management, and many other tools. Termix is the perfect free and self-hosted alternative to Termius available for all platforms.
ffdash - VP9 video encoder
ffdash is a terminal UI for batch VP9/AV1 video encoding with hardware acceleration, real-time progress monitoring, and full control over quality settings. Made to work as a dashboard over SSH.
