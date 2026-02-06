Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Axera AX8850 edge platform arrives in a pyramid-style design

Both systems are based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, which integrates an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at up to 1.7 GHz alongside a 24 TOPS INT8 NPU.

Mudi 7 travel router runs 5G NR alongside tri-band Wi-Fi 7

The Mudi 7 is built around Qualcomm’s Dragonwing MBB Gen 3 (X72) platform and supports 3GPP Release 17 5G NR operation in both standalone and non-standalone modes. Peak cellular download speeds are rated at up to 4.67 Gbps on supported sub-6 GHz networks, with regional variants covering different 5G and LTE frequency bands for North America and Europe.

Internet Society

Spectrum: The Natural Resource That Makes Wireless Connectivity Work

Spectrum is one of the most essential—yet least visible—parts of the Internet ecosystem. It’s the foundation that enables billions of people and devices to connect wirelessly, across vast distances and diverse environments. 

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a2

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Highlights of Ardour 9.0 include dedicated pianoroll windows by double-clicking on a MIDI region to edit it, direct editing of the contents of MIDI cues, region FX support to apply any plugin to a given audio region only, and the ability to record directly into cue slots, which makes Ardour a “looper”.

Darktable 5.4.1 looks like a small maintenance update that fixes several bugs and issues, and only introduces two new noise profiles for the Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR cameras. There’s no additional base camera support, nor new white balance presets included in this update.

Ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework for a modern UI/UX experience, the Krita 6 release promises major new features like Wayland color management support when Krita runs in native Wayland mode. However, for now, Krita 6 will only support KDE’s KWin window and composite manager.

Coming about a month after KDE Gear 25.12.1, the KDE Gear 25.12.2 release updates the Dolphin file manager to reload context menu plugins when changing the configuration, avoid using the dynamic view if any items in the view are expanded, and ensure the font dialog retains the last custom selection.

Released in April 2024, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a long-term supported series that will receive software updates and security patches for at least 5 years, until June 2029, as well as regular point releases every six months.

Highlights of LibreOffice 26.2 include a new option to use horizontal tabs instead of vertical in dialogs, the ability to insert hyperlinks from the context menu when text is selected, the ability to copy dialog screenshots to the clipboard, and expanded support for open standards to reinforce long-term access to documents.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 06, 2026

Microsoft Canonical: Selling Slop, Proprietary Software, Spyware, and Bloatware

  
The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 26.2 today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Keeping an eye on your laptop battery on COSMIC Desktop just got a ton easier

  
I've been really impressed with how far COSMIC Desktop has come in so little time

 
Canonical has pushed today new updates to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) users, including the Linux 6.17 kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stacks from Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka).

 
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Gear 25.12.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source applications for the KDE ecosystem and other platforms.

 
2026 Krita Roadmap

  
In two sessions, the Krita developer discussed what they want to work on in 2026, after Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0 are released

 
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Gets New Accessibility Features, Debian 12.13 Base

  
The Emmabuntüs team informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 version 1.05, a release that introduces updated components and accessibility improvements.

 
New Releases: Tiling Shell 17.3, Resources 1.10, and More

  
Car Icons Are Disappearing From Google Maps in Android Auto (but You Might Be Able to Fix It)

 
Ubuntu on RISC-V might actually be good thanks to this chip

  
I'm glad to see more RISC-V boards getting mainstream Linux support because RISC-V is an exciting world on the cutting edge of open source computing right now

 
I added these 3 applets to Linux Mint, and now its a productive workstation

  
Do you use Linux Mint but feel like you’re not getting the most out of it

 
Tech Savvy Meets Principles in Emmabuntüs Debian 6

  
Helping those in need while saving old PCs from landfills is no easy task

 
Linux updates don't scare me anymore thanks to this immutable distro (and it's easy to use)

  
ShaniOS maintains two separate environments

 
As of 2026, this is my favorite Linux distro of all time - and I've tested them all

  
I've used or tested just about every Linux distribution available

 
Calibre 9.2 Ebook Manager Improves the Bookshelf View, Ebook Viewer, and More

  
Calibre 9.2 has been released today as the second update to the latest Calibre 9.0 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Even If Now Run by a Lady, is Failing Ladies [original]

  
In a profession dominated by arrogant men

 
Microsoft Windows Measured at Less Than 1% in American Samoa [original]

  
Expect a lot of Microsoft layoffs soon

 
Ardour 9.0 open-source digital audio workstation software has been released today as a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements.

 
Darktable 5.4.1 has been released today as the latest stable version in the Darktable 5.4 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, This Week in Linux, FLOSS Weekly, and Recent GNU/Linux Videos

  
A rather long list for today

 
From Mac to Linux: Every app I replaced

  
As you can see from this exhaustive list, most things either exist on Linux through official or unofficial ways or have a (sometimes better) alternative

 
6 big changes coming to your Pixel in next month's Android 16 QPR3 update

 
3 Fedora features that make other Linux distros feel outdated

  
Most people getting into Linux just use Ubuntu

 
The Krita Foundation released today the first beta version of the upcoming Krita 6 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
This 'near-perfect' budget Android tablet is hard to ignore when it's this dirt cheap

 
Cine – mpv frontend

  
Gifts of Nature and Other Empathetic Human Beings [original]

  
Empathy in humans isn't a universal thing

 
Zorin OS vs. Linux Mint: Which is the better Linux distro for Windows converts?

  
Ready to ditch Windows and move to Linux

 
Slimbook Titan report 8 - The rollercoaster goes up

  
My neverending Linux desktop adventure is one helluva ride

 
Linux Mint vs. Zorin OS: I've tried both Windows alternatives, and here's my winner

  
Linux Mint and Zorin OS are both popular Linux distros

 
GNU/Linux Measured at 5.5% in Ecuador This Year [original]

  
Let's see if this can be sustained throughout the year

 
Keeping the Site and Capsule Accessible 100% of the Time [original]

  
We're generally pleased to say that over the past week we served about 8 million Web requests

 
Who should vote in Fedora elections?

  
Fedora Council member Justin Wheeler reported that the topic had been ""the centerpiece of a significant debate"" during the council's meeting on January 14

 
65% more people are gaming on Linux compared to a year ago, and it's not just Steam Deck users

  
Valve's monthly hardware survey shows that the number of people using Steam on Linux is rising rapidly, but they still remain the minority.

 
This is Not What Fair Competition Looks Like [original]

  
Today's Web is a disgrace

 
A Year of Change in Tux Machines [original]

  
Don't just read the news, be the news

 
In Senegal, GNU/Linux Flies to 3%, an All-Time High [original]

  
Will it reach 4% later this year?

 
Dude, where's my car? Android Auto users report vanishing icon bug

 
How I speed up my Linux system for free while RAM prices are out of control

  
The price of memory has shot through the roof

 
This Debian-based Linux distro has one of the smartest security features I've tested in years

  
If you're looking for a bit of extra security with an MX Linux-based distribution

 
5 Powerful Things Linux Lets You Do That Windows Still Won’t

  
Linux offers a level of control, flexibility, and system transparency that Windows still does not provide

 
I tried the oldest Linux distro still standing, and it was a total reality check

  
There are tons of Linux distros

 
After 30 years with Linux, I switched it for Windows 11 - and found 9 serious problems

  
I finally decided to try Windows 11. Here's a list of everything that went wrong

 
I'm a Linux power user, and this distro made me rethink what an operating system can be

  
Experienced Linux users looking for a new approach should check out NixOS

 
Leaving Nature Alone [original]

  
The world is too small for so many people and this planet's land area gets smaller over time due to rising sea levels

 
They Could Never Grind Us Down [original]

  
Our site grew a lot in the past couple of years

 
Microsoft's Problem in Israel is GNU/Linux [original]

  
GNU/Linux is trending up

 
GNU/Linux Usage Growing in Moldova This Year [original]

  
Moldova was recently in the news cycle (again)

 
Equilibrium [original]

  
Many people I know are overwhelmed by worries because they think of hypothetical scenarios

 
