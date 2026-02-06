I added these 3 applets to Linux Mint, and now its a productive workstation

news

3 must-have Linux Mint applets for students and working professionals

Do you use Linux Mint but feel like you’re not getting the most out of it? Or maybe you think Mint is too basic for serious work. Whether you’re a student or a working professional, these three Cinnamon applets can help you become more productive on Linux Mint.

Applets are small utilities available in the Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop that extend your panel’s functionality. You can find them by going to System Settings > Applets. Adding an applet places a widget on your panel, giving you quick access to things like weather information, timers, or custom tools. While there are dozens of great applets to choose from, here are the three most useful productivity-focused applets to help optimize your workflow.