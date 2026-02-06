news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 06, 2026



Quoting: Tech Savvy Meets Principles in Emmabuntüs Debian 6 - FOSS Force —

One of the best parts about this gig – perhaps the best part about it – is that, as the Distro of the Week columnist, I get to try out a new Linux distro every column. So far, most have ranged from merely adequate to genuinely impressive, and from the 400‑plus distros listed on DistroWatch, I usually have free rein to pick each week’s distro.

One of the factors used to choose a particular distro for the week is whether a distro has recently released a new version, which is how I ended up with France’s Emmabuntüs Debian 6 Xfce this week. When it was released in mid‑December, it went straight to the top of my list, and to be honest, the distro and the community behind it have been something of a revelation.