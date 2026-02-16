news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Links 15/02/2026: Slop, Politics, and Gemini
Links for the day
-
Small is Beautiful (in Cascading Style Sheets/Inheritance Rules)
If done correctly, pages can take a tenth of a second to fully load
-
Microsoft Has Fallen to New Lows in Hong Kong This Year
That Windows "market share" falls there is perhaps expected
-
Free Software Foundation (FSF) Raised About 1.5 Million Dollars This Winter, Almost 50% More Than in All of 2024 Combined
Verbal advocacy goes a long way
-
Spread the Word About EPO Strikes and Patent Injustices in Europe
Corruption in Europe is a real thing
-
The Register MS is Promoting Slop, Promotion Connected to Microsoft (Trying to Replace Judges With Microsoft)
marketing spun as "science"
-
He Did Not Have Enough Souls
A lot of the subjects we cover here no other site dares touch
-
When It Comes tom Rust, Keep All the Eyes on the Ball (Technical and Legal Perils, Sustainability Questions)
It's not about security or politics
-
"Mix Vale" is a Slopfarm
3 "articles" about "ubuntu"
-
Links 15/02/2026: Roy Medvedev Dead at 100, Rise of "YouTube Politicians"
Links for the day
-
Links 15/02/2026: How Alexey Navalny Was Executed by Putin, Erdogan Helping Iran
Links for the day
-
IBM Fedora Keeps Promoting Slop, Red Hat Has Been Turned Into Chaff and Trash to Help IBM's Stock (With "AI" Storytelling)
Red Hat's Fedora is an old brand (20+ years). It no longer stands for what it meant to people in the Fedora Core days (I was a Fedora user back then).
-
What IBM Said About 2026 Layoffs and What's Happening in Practice
t'll leave IBM at the very bottom, in due course (customers will notice something profound has changed)
-
Gemini Links 15/02/2026: "Already Midway February" and Loadbars Remembered
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, February 14, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, February 14, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):