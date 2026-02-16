SparkyLinux 8.2 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 6.19, Updated Packages

Tux Machines

BPI-R4 Pro Router Board Delivers MT7988A SoC with Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Capability

The BPI-R4 Pro was first introduced in May 2025 and is offered in two variants. The “8X” model provides 8GB of DDR4 memory, while the “4E” variant includes 4GB of DDR4. Both versions feature 8GB of eMMC storage, 256MB of SPI-NAND flash, and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Low-Cost BeaglePlay SBC Gains Fully Upstream PowerVR Graphics with Vulkan 1.2

BeaglePlay, introduced in 2023, is built around the Texas Instruments AM625, a quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC that integrates a PowerVR Rogue AXE-1-16M GPU. With recent upstream driver progress, the board can now run Vulkan 1.2 using entirely mainline components, without proprietary binaries or out-of-tree kernel patches.

Ezurio Carbon AM62 Targets Industrial Linux with TI Sitara AM62x

Carbon AM62 integrates up to a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor clocked at up to 1.4GHz, alongside a Cortex-M4F and Cortex-R5F for real-time and management tasks, plus a dual-core programmable real-time unit subsystem for deterministic I/O workloads.

Bit-Brick K1 Pro Adds 6 TOPS NPU and Dual NVMe to Compact SBC

On the compute side, RK3576 combines quad Cortex-A72 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz with quad Cortex-A53 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU, and the SoC integrates a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16, BF16, and TF32 precisions.

xSDR packs 2×2 MIMO, Artix-7 FPGA, and 3.8 GHz tuning into M.2 2230 form factor

The LMS7002M supports dual-channel transmit and receive paths with channel bandwidths from 0.5 MHz to 90 MHz. Sample rates range from 0.1 MSPS up to 122.88 MSPS in SISO mode, and above 80 MSPS in MIMO configurations.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 15th, 2026

KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd

After using the KDE/Plasma desktop environment by default for more than 12 years since its initial release under the name of KdeOS, the KaOS Linux distribution will no longer ship with its unique Plasma desktop setup, as the devs do not want to use the systemd init system anymore in the distro.

Vim 9.2 Is Out with Comprehensive Completion, Wayland Support, and More

Coming two years after Vim 9.1, the Vim 9.2 release introduces full Wayland support (including clipboard support), XDG Base Directory Specification support on Linux, the ability to complete words directly from registers, support for fuzzy matching during insert-mode completion, and a new built-in interactive tutor plugin.

REMnux 8 Linux Toolkit for Malware Analysis Is Out to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

REMnux 8 is here as a major release that comes more than 5 years after REMnux 7.0 to celebrate the project’s 15th anniversary, introducing AI capabilities, a new, more resilient installer, new and updated tools, and a base OS bump as the distribution is now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

GNOME 49.4 Released with Improvements for Nautilus, GNOME Shell, and Mutter

Coming a month after GNOME 49.3, the GNOME 49.4 release is here to fix screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, fix tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu, prevent the recreation of the default folders after they were removed, disable tone mapping with HDR, and fix screen sharing of monitors with no framerate.

SparkyLinux 8.2 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 6.19, Updated Packages

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 16, 2026

SparkyLinux 8.2

Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.2 ships with Linux kernel 6.12.69 LTS, along with support for Linux 6.19.1 and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the SparkyLinux repositories if they need support for some hardware that’s not supported by the default kernel.

Various components and default apps have been updated in this release, which includes the Mozilla Firefox 140.7.0 ESR web browser, while the latest Firefox 147.0.4 release can be installed from the SparkyLinux repos, Mozilla Thunderbird 140.7.1 ESR email client, and LibreOffice 25.2.3 office suite.

Read on

Linux mint: Monthly News – January 2026
Before we start with the news, I’d like to thank you for your donations and for your support
Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered
Paris‑based Murena and Germany’s Volla are teaming up on a tablet for people who want Android hardware without Google’s software
4 Tips And Tricks For Better Audio With Android Auto
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Puff Pieces Won't Solve SRA Problems [original]
The SRA is guarding against justice
 
Your old Android phone can become a free security camera in 5 minutes
If you dual-boot Linux, don't make these costly 4 mistakes
The first time Windows removed my Linux boot entry
These 3 Linux software names make a lot more sense once you know the full story
Being an open source operating system with a lot of open source software
You can now download a Fedora Atomic OS for your Android device
I've been getting into atomic Linux distros lately
5 easy ways to automatically change your wallpaper on Ubuntu
Ubuntu's dynamic wallpaper feature is not very good
A Linux distro has dropped KDE Plasma after 12 years as it tries to escape Systemd
Given how it's one of my favorite desktop environments
Sparky 8.2
There is the second update available for Sparky 8 – 8.2
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.1, Linux 6.18.11, Linux 6.12.72, and Linux 6.6.125
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.1 kernel
KDE Says Plasma Desktop Will Never Force Users to Use systemd
The KDE project has addressed some recent concerns from users that they are forcing the systemd init system on current or future versions of its Plasma desktop environment.
I installed this Linux distro on my gaming PC, and it runs Windows games better than Windows
But at this point in my life, I've learned that some Linux distros are doing a better job of what Windows supposedly does
On The Inside: This writer's daily driver is a Linux laptop
I think it's no surprise that many of the team here at How-To Geek love Linux
This is the advanced feature every new Linux user needs to know
If you're just starting out with Linux, it can't be a lot to take in
All About Ubuntu
If you only use Ubuntu, you’re missing out on what Linux is all about
Is Linux a suitable platform for writers
For many years, Linux carried a reputation as a platform suited mainly for software developers and system administrators
Official Ubuntu 26.04 ‘Resolute Raccoon’ mascot revealed
Official mascot artwork for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ‘Resolute Raccoon’ has been revealed
This is free and open source software
Review: Noid Linux 20260120 and AgarimOS 2026.01.17
In the past few years there has been an uptick in the number of distributions which are based on Void
The 'Bird Kitchen' [original]
4 weeks ago we needed to confront some locals over the feeding of birds
Recent Proxmox Coverage at Valnet
Games: 150 Steam Machine, Proton, Nvidia and Razer
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Immutable Options, NixOS, Arch, Vanilla OS, and More
This lightweight Linux distro made my 10-year-old laptop usable again
Linux Mint Xfce
Wayland might be the future of Linux, but I’m not leaving X11 yet
Explore the unexpected benefits of X11 that are making Linux users hesitant to embrace the new Wayland technology
Keeping the Site Fast in Spite of Annoying Bots [original]
Running sites takes a lot of work and many skills
Microsoft Windows' Decline, as Seen From Maldives [original]
It seems like a global thing
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Hit 5% in Anguilla [original]
Anguilla is not a poor country
Never Give Up [original]
For new adopters of GNU/Linux there are sometimes reasons to just "give up" or "call it quits"
LibreOffice 26.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 26.2 today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Mesa 26.0 open-source graphics stack has been released today as a major update that introduces new features and improvements across most of the included graphics drivers.
I’m going back to the 2000s this weekend by installing this classic Linux distro
Q4OS
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and "I love Free Software day"
Standards/Consortia: XMPP, UTF-8, and Antenna Kit
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Adafruit, ESP32, and More
FreeBSD and OpenBSD Leftovers
Barry Kauler on Limine 10.7.0 and Default Password in EasyOS
How to recover a notification you accidentally swiped away on Android
Fedora made me realize Windows was the problem with my workflow
There are several times in my life when I thought I was doing alright until I upgraded something
Linux Mint 23 adds home encryption option for new users
Linux Mint 23 will introduce an expanded set of account administration options when it debuts later this year
Canonical/Ubuntu: FunOS 24.04.4, Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS, and More
Canonical/Ubuntu picks
Bit-Brick K1 Pro Adds 6 TOPS NPU and Dual NVMe to Compact SBC
Documentation is provided through a wiki covering microSD and eMMC flashing with Rockchip’s RKDevTool
Ezurio Carbon AM62 Targets Industrial Linux with TI Sitara AM62x
Ezurio positions this split-core arrangement for designs that need Linux application processing alongside deterministic control and I/O handling on dedicated cores
GNU/Linux in Greece [original]
Why does Greece like the platform more than the rest of Europe (on average)?
ChromeOS and GNU/Linux Reach 5% in El Salvador [original]
ChromeOS isn't for freedom, but at least it is not Windows
Mozilla: Promotion of Slop Plagiarism and Thunderbird's Mobile Progress Report
a pair of Mozilla updates
OpenSUSE updates
Games and GNU/Linux in the Mainstream: Godot 4.7 dev 1, "Is Linux Finally Ready for Mainstream PC Gaming?" and More
Linux Graphics: Development Work by Christian Gmeiner and Dave Airlie
HowTo Geek on Linux commands, systemd tools, and "actually useful Linux apps to install this weekend"
Red Hat's Blog Posts and Paid-for Puff Pieces in the Media
Hackaday, and HaikuOS (Operating Systems), and postmarketOS
Web, Databases, and Standards
Programming Leftovers
Games: Unreal Tournament, SteamOS, and More
Galaxy A17 trades performance for Android updates, and I don’t think it’s worth it
AerynOS is the atomic Linux distro nobody is talking about
I'm still only around nine months into my Linux journey
Putting Linux on a tablet? Here's 7 distros to try
So, let's explore some of the best Linux distros for tablet PCs
Glacia OS – New Ubuntu based Distro Features Unity Desktop
For those who like the old Unity Desktop, there’s new work in progress Linux Distribution features that desktop environment
800 Days Soon [original]
One week from now it'll be 800 days of uptime for this modest laptop
This Week in Plasma: Finalizing 6.6
This week we put the finishing touches on Plasma 6.6
My 5 favorite Linux distros that are ready to use out of the box (no setup required)
These distros are easy to install, include the right apps
Released: Helwan Linux Dev Cinnamon LTS V3.0
Following our commitment to stability, we are proud to announce the immediate availability of Helwan Linux Dev Cinnamon LTS V3.0
6 Months From Now It'll Be 5 Years After Vista 11 Came Out, Its "Market Share" in US Government Sites is 13.5% [original]
This coming summer it'll be 5 years since Vista 11 first got 'leaked'
