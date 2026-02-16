news
SparkyLinux 8.2 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 6.19, Updated Packages
Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.2 ships with Linux kernel 6.12.69 LTS, along with support for Linux 6.19.1 and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the SparkyLinux repositories if they need support for some hardware that’s not supported by the default kernel.
Various components and default apps have been updated in this release, which includes the Mozilla Firefox 140.7.0 ESR web browser, while the latest Firefox 147.0.4 release can be installed from the SparkyLinux repos, Mozilla Thunderbird 140.7.1 ESR email client, and LibreOffice 25.2.3 office suite.