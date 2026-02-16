news
today's howtos
Linuxize ☛ Crontab Cheatsheet
Quick reference for scheduling and managing cron jobs with crontab in Linux
Tedium ☛ Technically, You Don’t Need A GUI To Design Stuff
The only thing I actually liked that could edit mobile videos was Canva. However, it could only get me so far. So, to fill the gap, I did something weird: I started testing whether I could filter videos with ffmpeg to my liking in Termux, the Linux terminal program for Android. Then, in a second step, I’d move the videos to Canva, to finish the edit (including adding the text in my desired font/design). And I’ll be damned, it worked:
I became curious about pushing this idea further, to social objects, and started working on tools to build quick graphics from Markdown files all on my phone—something you can make happen with HTML and CSS, basically. Cool idea, worked pretty simply: [...]
Rui Carmo ☛ CSS - Tao of Mac
This page lists some CSS resources I find of interest, most notably minimalist layout frameworks.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Create SSH Proxy Tunnel on Debian 13
Securing your internet connection has never been more critical. Whether you’re working remotely, accessing sensitive data, or simply browsing on public WiFi, SSH proxy tunnels offer a powerful solution for encrypting traffic and protecting your online activities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chkrootkit on Fedora 43
Securing your GNU/Linux server starts with knowing what’s running on it. Rootkits—malicious software designed to hide their presence while granting unauthorized access—pose serious threats to system integrity. Chkrootkit stands as one of the most trusted open-source tools for detecting these hidden dangers on GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MediaWiki on Debian 13
MediaWiki stands as the powerful engine behind Wikipedia and thousands of knowledge bases worldwide. This collaborative platform transforms how organizations manage documentation, create internal wikis, and build comprehensive knowledge repositories. Debian 13, with its renowned stability and security features, provides an ideal foundation for hosting your MediaWiki installation.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install SuiteCRM on Debian 13
In this tutorial, we will explain step-by-step how to install SuiteCRM on Debian 13. SuiteCRM is an open-source CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform written in PHP. The key features and functions of SuiteCRM include sales automation, marketing automation, customer service, data management, and customization.