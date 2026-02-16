The only thing I actually liked that could edit mobile videos was Canva. However, it could only get me so far. So, to fill the gap, I did something weird: I started testing whether I could filter videos with ffmpeg to my liking in Termux, the Linux terminal program for Android. Then, in a second step, I’d move the videos to Canva, to finish the edit (including adding the text in my desired font/design). And I’ll be damned, it worked:

I became curious about pushing this idea further, to social objects, and started working on tools to build quick graphics from Markdown files all on my phone—something you can make happen with HTML and CSS, basically. Cool idea, worked pretty simply: [...]