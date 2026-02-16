original
The 'Bird Kitchen'
Yesterday Rianne and I both 'bottle-fed' (seeds from a bottle) some of the birds, as they had lost instincts like fright (at least as far as we are concerned). They are, in effect, like outdoor pets, unlike our indoor pets. Some birds let me pat them, not just pet them.
Rianne recently wrote to an African organisation about Limpopo. She is becoming more politically active and more like an activist. 4 weeks ago we needed to confront some locals over the feeding of birds. We've not heard back from them since. They gave up. Always push back against those whose incentive to push you isn't greater than yours. This is why, for example, after about 4 years (it'll be 4 soon) Putin still cannot win in Ukraine. The eagerness of local Ukrainians to defend themselves from an invader is so much greater than that of troops thrown into the trenches by an imperial dictator without a real plan. █
