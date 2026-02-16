On the compute side, RK3576 combines quad Cortex-A72 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz with quad Cortex-A53 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU, and the SoC integrates a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16, BF16, and TF32 precisions.

The BPI-R4 Pro was first introduced in May 2025 and is offered in two variants. The “8X” model provides 8GB of DDR4 memory, while the “4E” variant includes 4GB of DDR4. Both versions feature 8GB of eMMC storage, 256MB of SPI-NAND flash, and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Coming a month after GNOME 49.3, the GNOME 49.4 release is here to fix screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, fix tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu, prevent the recreation of the default folders after they were removed, disable tone mapping with HDR, and fix screen sharing of monitors with no framerate.

REMnux 8 is here as a major release that comes more than 5 years after REMnux 7.0 to celebrate the project’s 15th anniversary, introducing AI capabilities, a new, more resilient installer, new and updated tools, and a base OS bump as the distribution is now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

After using the KDE/Plasma desktop environment by default for more than 12 years since its initial release under the name of KdeOS, the KaOS Linux distribution will no longer ship with its unique Plasma desktop setup, as the devs do not want to use the systemd init system anymore in the distro.

The 'Bird Kitchen'

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 16, 2026



Yesterday Rianne and I both 'bottle-fed' (seeds from a bottle) some of the birds, as they had lost instincts like fright (at least as far as we are concerned). They are, in effect, like outdoor pets, unlike our indoor pets. Some birds let me pat them, not just pet them.

Rianne recently wrote to an African organisation about Limpopo. She is becoming more politically active and more like an activist. 4 weeks ago we needed to confront some locals over the feeding of birds. We've not heard back from them since. They gave up. Always push back against those whose incentive to push you isn't greater than yours. This is why, for example, after about 4 years (it'll be 4 soon) Putin still cannot win in Ukraine. The eagerness of local Ukrainians to defend themselves from an invader is so much greater than that of troops thrown into the trenches by an imperial dictator without a real plan. █

Image source: Miss Ruth Kellogg demonstrating correct postures for housework