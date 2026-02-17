news
PostgreSQL: pgdsat version 1.2 and postgres_dba 7.0 released
PostgreSQL ☛ pgdsat version 1.2 has been released
pgdsat is a security assessment tool that checks around 80 PostgreSQL security controls of your PostgreSQL clusters including all recommendations from the CIS compliance benchmark but not only.
This PostgreSQL Security Assessment Tool allow assessments to be carried out in an automated manner to verify the security policies established inside the company. It also gives understanding of the security issued that your cluster can be faced.
PostgreSQL ☛ postgres_dba 7.0 — 34 diagnostic reports for psql
postgres_dba 7.0 is a major update to the interactive psql-based diagnostic toolkit for Postgres. No extensions required — just
\i start.psqland explore 34 reports covering: [...]