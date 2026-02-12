Linux mint: Monthly News – January 2026

Project leader Clement Lefebvre thinks moving to a longer development cycle would allow the team to spend more time developing features, rather than fixing and testing to meet its current deadlines.

If it does switch to a more ‘when it’s ready’ model, it will likely affect the release of Linux Mint 23 later this year – an end to the traditional biannual release cadence for its main edition, and its work on the Linux Mind Debian Edition (LMDE).

For fixed-schedule Linux distributions like Ubuntu, a predictable release cadence helps to focus engineering priorities. It also give users stability, knowing major changes won’t appear out of thin air.