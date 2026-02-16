news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 15th, 2026
This week, we got lots of cool releases, including new versions of pearOS, KaOS Linux, MythTV, Parrot OS, GNU Linux-libre kernel, GNU Binutils, Mesa, KDE Frameworks, NetworkManager, Tails, OpenVPN, REMnux, Ubuntu, GNOME, Vim, and many others.
On top of that, I tell you all about the new IPFire DBL solution for domain blocking. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for February 15th, 2026.