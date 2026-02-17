Games: Godot 4.6.1, Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, and Unreal Tournament 2004

Though you won’t find Unreal (and Unreal Tournament) games on the Epic Games Store, these are the titles that really helped put Epic Games, or Epic MegaGames as it was known, and its eponymous game engine on the map. CEO Tim Sweeney refers to an ‘Unreal era’ as the company’s second, spanning from 1998 to 2005, before moving on to console and Gears of War. Of course, now Fortnite remains its biggest IP, and we can blame Fortnite for the cancellation of a Unreal Tournament reboot.

The good news is that old Unreal games can be found for free online these days, as Epic has given permission to the Internet Archive to host the files online. This led to Unreal Gold and Unreal Tournament appearing as free downloads in late 2024, and now, the team behind this project has provided free access to Unreal Tournament 2004, one of the series’ most popular entries.