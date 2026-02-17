original
The Efforts to Silence People Are Proportional to Their Positive Effect
Throughout history, human kind (or kings, which tend to be greedy and power-lusting) competed to dominate everybody else, not only other animals. The ultimate "alphamale" test is, can one person control and command the entire world?
No king ever controlled the entire planet. No corporation ever truly controlled an entire country. But they will carry on trying.
The more effective their critics and exposers, the harder they will attempt to squash them.
In Russia, things are dire because critics get routinely assassinated (literally). In the West, more "subtle" tactics are attempted.
Our community is besieged by thugs, bullies, and Microsoft money. It means that our community is effective at promoting GNU/Linux. █
Image source: Aleksey Navalny