news
All About Ubuntu
-
If you only use Ubuntu, you’re missing out on what Linux is all about
When it comes to Linux, have you only ever used Ubuntu? Have you noticed that your “Linux skills” break the moment you try another distro? Here are four reasons why Ubuntu-only users are missing the real Linux experience.
Linux has a reputation for being complicated and inaccessible to the less tech-savvy user base. Now, Ubuntu has become popular precisely for solving this problem. It ships with sensible defaults and graphical tools that make Linux less technically intimidating—giving you a functional operating system that works out of the box. However, if you stick with this default workflow and don’t evolve, you’re really missing what Linux is all about.
8 Ubuntu tips and tricks for first-time users
When I’m asked to recommend a Linux distribution for beginners, I always suggest Ubuntu. It’s one of the easiest to master, but there’s still a learning curve for longtime Windows users. Here's what I recommend for first-time Ubuntu users to make the transition much easier.
The great thing about Ubuntu is that it has a refined, user-friendly interface. The default GNOME desktop environment is simple to navigate and understand, but there’s still a catch. If you’re using Linux for anything more than browsing the web long enough, you’re going to need to use the terminal at some point, and it’s a good idea to master some basic Linux commands sooner rather than later.
3 essential settings I change on every fresh Ubuntu install
Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:
Ubuntu is probably the Linux distro I keep coming back to most frequently. It's also many people's first distro. It's really good, and really customizable. But I'm not fully okay with some of its defaults.
Your experience might change a lot by changing these three defaults on your latest install.