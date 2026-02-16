news

If you dual-boot Linux, don't make these costly 4 mistakes



The first time Windows removed my Linux boot entry, it happened out of the blue; no crash, no warning, and no error message. All I had done was update Windows, and on startup, my computer booted straight into Windows. It was like Linux had never existed on the computer. All my partitions remained intact, but my firmware state didn’t.

Dual-booting is easy; however, these systems share a single EFI System Partition, modify UEFI boot variables, navigate TPM-backed security, and manage filesystems that don’t entirely trust each other. Treating it like a normal installation can be costly.