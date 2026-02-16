KDE: Bouncy Ball and Tellico 4.2 Released

Tellico 4.2 is available, with some improvements and bug fixes. This release now requires Qt6 (> 6.5) as well as KDE Frameworks 6. One notable behavior change is that when images are removed from the collection, the image files themselves are also removed from the collection data folder.

Users have provided substantial feedback in a number of areas to the mailing list recently, which is tremendously appreciated. I’m always glad to hear how Tellico is useful and how it can be better. Back up those data files!