news
Getting Accustomed to GNU/Linux, Microsoft's Ad Bot (Bought) Concern-Trolling "Linux", and Why Some People Stick With Windows
-
Make Use Of ☛ I replaced three productivity apps with built-in Linux tools and didn’t miss them
At some point, I realized I was spending more time maintaining my productivity system than doing actual work. Every task lived in Todoist. Every idea, thought, or half-baked insight went into Obsidian. Every recurring action relied on reminders or thin automation layers duct-taped onto the operating system. Each tool worked fine on its own. Together, they formed a workflow that felt fragmented, noisy, and oddly brittle, like a Rube Goldberg machine powered by mild anxiety.
-
ZDNet ☛ I replaced Windows with Linux, and there's only one feature I miss [Ed: Microsoft provocateur and his latest concern trolling]
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 reasons most people stick with Windows, even though Linux is free
You've probably heard about the recent AI controversies surrounding Windows, and you may have even heard of Linux as an alternative. Linux is a fantastic choice, but it's not for everyone—in fact, it's not for most. If you're an avid Windows user or a Linux enthusiast, I have three crucial reasons most users remain on Windows, even though Linux is entirely free.
-
Even with Linux being free, why does almost everyone still choose Windows? Here are 3 reasons that explain the dominance that began in the 80s and continues strong to this day. [Ed: Possibly LLM slop from dubious domain[
Even though Linux is free and championed by open-source software communities, Windows has maintained a solid lead in the desktop market since the mid-80s, supported by broad device compatibility, a dominant presence in schools (such as in the UK with over 90% adoption), and strong corporate integration.
Windows has maintained a solid lead in the desktop market since the mid-80s, with a dominant presence in both home and professional environments, while Linux remains free-to-use. Historical adoption, broad compatibility, and educational dominance explain why most people continue to choose Windows over Linux.
-
Make Use Of ☛ I tried running Linux on an Apple silicon Mac and regretted it
I am in a household where every single device I own is currently running Fedora Silverblue, except for a Mac. It's far better than the mess Windows is, but I started to wonder if it can beat macOS as well.
So I decided that maybe it was time that my MacBook Air got the pleasure of changing operating systems, but it turned out to be a very underwhelming experience.