Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ How to Vim: Many Ways to Paste
Most Vim users know p and P – paste after and before the cursor. Simple enough. But did you know that Vim actually has around a dozen paste commands, each with subtly different behavior? I certainly didn’t when I started using Vim, and I was surprised when I discovered the full picture.
Let’s take a tour of all the ways to paste in Vim, starting with Normal mode and then moving to Insert mode.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ Call for Technical Members
Dear PostgreSQL enthusiasts,
OAPE is welcoming additional members from across the PostgreSQL ecosystem to help make its open, community-led, and vendor-neutral first exam a reality.
To achieve this we are looking for: [...]
PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.10 Released
The PostgreSQL JDBC team is proud to announce that we have released version 42.7.10. This fixes a regression with proleptic dates See the Changelog for details. We thank all of the contributors that provided feedback and code for this release...
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Migrating from Jekyll to Hugo... or not
Most of my blog posts are lessons learned. I’m trying to achieve something, and I document the process I used to do it. This one is one of the few where, in the end, I didn’t achieve what I wanted. In this post, I aim to explain what I learned from trying to migrate from Jekyll to Hugo, and why, in the end, I didn’t take the final step.
GNU Projects
It's FOSS ☛ Why and How I am Using Emacs for Writing My Next Novel
In part II of his Emacs series, novelist Theena Kumaragurunathan, demonstrates how Emacs is becoming an extension of his writing brain.
