KDE Says Plasma Desktop Will Never Force Users to Use systemd

Coming a month after GNOME 49.3, the GNOME 49.4 release is here to fix screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, fix tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu, prevent the recreation of the default folders after they were removed, disable tone mapping with HDR, and fix screen sharing of monitors with no framerate.

REMnux 8 is here as a major release that comes more than 5 years after REMnux 7.0 to celebrate the project’s 15th anniversary, introducing AI capabilities, a new, more resilient installer, new and updated tools, and a base OS bump as the distribution is now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

Coming two years after Vim 9.1, the Vim 9.2 release introduces full Wayland support (including clipboard support), XDG Base Directory Specification support on Linux, the ability to complete words directly from registers, support for fuzzy matching during insert-mode completion, and a new built-in interactive tutor plugin.

After using the KDE/Plasma desktop environment by default for more than 12 years since its initial release under the name of KdeOS, the KaOS Linux distribution will no longer ship with its unique Plasma desktop setup, as the devs do not want to use the systemd init system anymore in the distro.

The LMS7002M supports dual-channel transmit and receive paths with channel bandwidths from 0.5 MHz to 90 MHz. Sample rates range from 0.1 MSPS up to 122.88 MSPS in SISO mode, and above 80 MSPS in MIMO configurations.

On the compute side, RK3576 combines quad Cortex-A72 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz with quad Cortex-A53 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU, and the SoC integrates a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16, BF16, and TF32 precisions.

Carbon AM62 integrates up to a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor clocked at up to 1.4GHz, alongside a Cortex-M4F and Cortex-R5F for real-time and management tasks, plus a dual-core programmable real-time unit subsystem for deterministic I/O workloads.

BeaglePlay, introduced in 2023, is built around the Texas Instruments AM625, a quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC that integrates a PowerVR Rogue AXE-1-16M GPU. With recent upstream driver progress, the board can now run Vulkan 1.2 using entirely mainline components, without proprietary binaries or out-of-tree kernel patches.

The BPI-R4 Pro was first introduced in May 2025 and is offered in two variants. The “8X” model provides 8GB of DDR4 memory, while the “4E” variant includes 4GB of DDR4. Both versions feature 8GB of eMMC storage, 256MB of SPI-NAND flash, and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

KDE Says Plasma Desktop Will Never Force Users to Use systemd

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 16, 2026



This comes after the developers of the KaOS Linux independent distro announced that they decided to replace the KDE Plasma desktop environment with a Niri/Noctalia setup to move away from systemd, saying that “Plasma pretty much demands systemd, and will be fully mandatory soon.“

Well, when asked if Plasma or any of its components demands systemd or if it is forced on users, the KDE project said no, except for the new Plasma Login Manager display manager that will be introduced with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 release tomorrow.

