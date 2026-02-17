news
EasyOS Development News From Barry Kauler
Barry Kauler ☛ Global IP TV Panel updated 2026MK1
Forum member ETP maintains Global IP TV Panel, that you will find in the menu at "Multimedia -> TV Panel". He sent me a message, part of it here: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Compile Limine in woofQ2
woofQ2 is a "one stop shop" for building EasyOS, including compiling source packages that are not provided by the Devuan
I have added compiling of Limine, as described in this recent
There are three scripts, '0prepare', '1compile' and '2createpet', in woofq2/source/limine
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix for Limine Installer
Forum members don570 and Caramel reported an issue with Limine Installer:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=165226#p165226
Yes, the 'limine-installer' script launches the text editor from within a gtkdialog window, and the text editor has to also be terminated from within gtkdialog.