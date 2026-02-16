news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 16, 2026



Quoting: I installed this Linux distro on my gaming PC, and it runs Windows games better than Windows —

No matter what part of the internet I've been on, I've always seen folks praising Linux for doing what Windows can and won't. But at this point in my life, I've learned that some Linux distros are doing a better job of what Windows supposedly does, and outpacing it in important areas. Gaming is one of those key areas, and it doesn't matter if it's on a handheld device or a dedicated desktop.

After getting my hands on a ROG Ally X and replacing the default Windows 11 installation with SteamOS, I figured maybe it was time to start dual-booting my PC to achieve something similar. After testing out Bazzite on my setup, I finally fulfilled the promise that I made to myself and tested out Nobara, and I'm kicking myself for not trying it sooner.