posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 16, 2026



Quoting: You can now download a Fedora Atomic OS for your Android device —

I've been getting into atomic Linux distros lately, which is a sentence I can only really say on a tech blog and not among my friends. But while I've only used an atomic distro on a PC, I am interested to see how it'd run on a mobile device. I'm not so brave as to wipe my current phone and go all-in on using Linux on it just yet (well, a non-Android Linux OS, anyway), but now that I've learned that there's an atomic Fedora OS that works on mobile phones, I might just give it a go.