Free and Open Source Software
7 Useful Free and Open Source S3 File Systems and Tools - LinuxLinks
Organizations turn to Amazon S3 for its outstanding scalability and durability, making it a top choice for data lakes, backup solutions, and serving static content. It offers virtually limitless and secure storage capabilities of up to 5TB per object, ensuring users only pay for the storage they utilize, all while benefiting from automated and efficient data management solutions.
This roundup focuses on software that turns S3 into a convenient file system. We also include a few useful S3 utilities.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
ComChan - minimal serial monitor - LinuxLinks
Comchan (short for “Communication Channel”) is a fast, minimal, and beginner-friendly serial monitor.
It’s built for makers, tinkerers, students, embedded developers — anyone who works with serial-connected devices like Arduino, ESP32, Teensy, or Raspberry Pi, and wants a clean, modern, and reliable way to talk to them from the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Ember - minimal AUR helper - LinuxLinks
Ember is a minimal AUR helper written in Ruby. It allows you to easily install, update, search, and remove AUR packages with a simple command-line interface.
This is free and open source software.