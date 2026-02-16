news
Games: Steam on GNU/Linux, Hideki Sato Dies, and More
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Mewgenics and Reanimal - 2026-02-14 Edition
Between 2026-02-07 and 2026-02-14 we selected 11 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. Some very good games in this early February. Mewgenics is a crazy game from The Binding of Isaac with breeding tactics and cats, Reanimal seems to be a great entry in the Limbo genre of games as well, with co-op mode. Even Hellscreen is a fairly original FPS where you can use a Rear view mirror to switch between shooting in front or in your back! Wicked.
-
Old VCR ☛ Hideki Sato has died
-
Positech Games ☛ Ridiculous Space Battles Progress
So to recap, the things left to do before early access or alpha-testing are to balance the modules, to put together the campaign fleets, to test the campaign, and to implement and test online challenges. No doubt lots of bug fixes and optimisation to do too, but I love the optimisation bit :D.