Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

tag2upload allows authorised Debian contributors to upload to Debian simply by pushing a signed git tag to Debian’s gitlab instance, Salsa.

We have recently announced that tag2upload is, in our opinion, now very stable, and ready for general use by all Debian uploaders.

tag2upload, as part of Debian’s git transition programme, is very flexible - it needs to support a large variety of maintainer practices. And it’s relatively unopinionated, wherever that’s possible. But, during the open beta, various contributors emailed us asking for Debian packaging git workflow advice and recommendations.

This post is an attempt to give some more opinionated answers, and guide you through modernising your workflow.