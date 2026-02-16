news
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
-
Debian Family
-
Diziet ☛ Adopting tag2upload and modernising your Debian packaging
tag2upload allows authorised Debian contributors to upload to Debian simply by pushing a signed git tag to Debian’s gitlab instance, Salsa.
We have recently announced that tag2upload is, in our opinion, now very stable, and ready for general use by all Debian uploaders.
tag2upload, as part of Debian’s git transition programme, is very flexible - it needs to support a large variety of maintainer practices. And it’s relatively unopinionated, wherever that’s possible. But, during the open beta, various contributors emailed us asking for Debian packaging git workflow advice and recommendations.
This post is an attempt to give some more opinionated answers, and guide you through modernising your workflow.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 splits firmware package to reduce update sizes
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS will split its 600MB linux-firmware package into 17 vendor-specific packages to reduce bandwidth and download sizes of firmware updates.
-
Logikal Solutions ☛ Ubuntu F'ed Networking Again!
I’ve lost count of the number of times Ubuntu F’ed Networking over the course of my career. Was that the 2008 edition when the ISO ran great, it installed, and after it installed updates, all wifi using Broadcom chips ceased to work? It was great! They were used in something like 80+% of all laptops and I don’t know how many of those USB Wifi dongles.
Ubuntu just can’t be used for anything that matters.
-