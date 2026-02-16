news
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Lattepanda, Banana Pi, and More
CNX Software ☛ LR2021 LoRa Plus board combines Semtech LR2021 and Nordic nRF54L15 for high-speed FLRC and LoRa connectivity
Last year, Semtech released the LR2021 LoRa Plus transceiver chip, designed to address the low data-rate issue associated with LoRa, but surprisingly, they didn’t release a development board for the chip. Now, almost a year later, Seeed Studio and Semtech have partnered to introduce the LR2021 LoRa Plus development kit targeting long-range high-speed LoRa and FLRC applications up to 2.6 Mbps.
Ruben Schade ☛ More childhood Melbourne i486 progress
In this ongoing silly PC rebuild series, I’ve posted about finding the original purchase invoice and related documentation, buying the original MIO card, finding the original motherboard, buying the original i486 SX-25 CPU, and a general update on what I’d amassed thus far.
We now have the RAM, a whopping 4 MiB of 70ns SIMM memory: [...]
Boiling Steam ☛ Lattepanda Iota SBC Review: The Intel N150 Shines
We’ve been reviewing a bunch of SBC in the past couple of years, starting with a focus on the Risc-V architecture, before going to ARM64 and now are back full circle with the Lattepanda Iota SBC which is Intel based (we still have more reviews coming up). Size-wise, it follows the credit-card standard proposed by the original Raspberry Pi, and still retains GPIO headers.
Linux Gizmos ☛ BPI-R4 Pro Router Board Delivers MT7988A SoC with Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Capability
The Banana Pi BPI-R4 Pro router board is now available following its earlier preview. Built around the MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880) quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 processor at 1.8GHz, it targets Wi-Fi 7 access points and multi-gigabit gateway applications.