Review: Noid Linux 20260120 and AgarimOS 2026.01.17

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 16, 2026



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

In the past few years there has been an uptick in the number of distributions which are based on Void. The Void project is an intriguing one. It is a relatively reliable, rolling-release distribution which provides an efficient base with virtually unmatched speed. The Void distribution is lightweight, runs on multiple CPU architectures, runs the rarely-used runit init software, and has its own package manager (XBPS). Void also offers users he choice between running the commonly used glibc library or the musl library.

I like the clean design and performance of Void and so I was curious to try out some of the projects based on it. Something I quickly found was that most of the new, Void-based distributions do not have much in the way of infrastructure. Most of them offer short SourceForge or GitHub summary pages, not much in the way of support or community options, and most do not clearly state what the distributions offer beyond what Void itself provides. What I found was, generally speaking, that most Void-based distributions offered a range of desktop editions and, in some cases, alternatives to Void's text-menu system installer, but the new projects do not share much about their goals.