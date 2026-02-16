news
Free and Open Source Software
csview - csv viewer - LinuxLinks
csview is a high performance csv viewer with cjk/emoji support.
This is free and open source software.
Hugvi - code note-taking desktop app - LinuxLinks
Hugvi is a modern, desktop-only note-taking app built with Tauri and React, designed for developers who value simplicity, privacy, and speed.
Easily manage your code snippets and notes with readable syntax highlighting, all in a desktop app.
This is free and open source software.
Keybox - GUI password manager - LinuxLinks
Keybox is a minimal, encrypted, local password manager.
This is free and open source software.
Oxicord - TUI Discord client - LinuxLinks
Oxicord is a high-performance, memory-safe Discord TUI client written in Rust. It is a spiritual successor to Discordo, rewritten from scratch to leverage the performance and safety guarantees of Rust and the Ratatui ecosystem.
Designed for power users on Linux who demand speed, minimal resource usage, and terminal aesthetics, Oxicord aims to be the definitive CLI experience for Discord.
This is free and open source software.
struct - smarter tree command - LinuxLinks
struct is a smarter tree command built in Rust, focused on presenting clean, meaningful project structure instead of drowning users in dependency directories, build artifacts, and cache clutter.
With intelligent ignore defaults, configurable filtering, git-aware views, file size insights, and pattern-based search and struct prioritizes clarity.
This is free and open source software.
batdoc - cat for Office documents and PDFs - LinuxLinks
.pptx extracts text from all shapes on each slide. Font size is used to infer heading levels. Hyperlinks on text runs are resolved and rendered as markdown links. Multi-slide decks get ## Slide N headings.
.pdf extracts text from text-based PDFs using pdf-extract. Multi-page documents get ## Page N headings in markdown mode. Scanned/image-only PDFs that contain no extractable text get a clean error message. Malformed PDFs that would crash the underlying library are caught and reported as errors rather than panics.
This is free and open source software.
Codon - extensible Python compiler - LinuxLinks
Codon is a high-performance Python implementation that compiles to native machine code without any runtime overhead. Typical speedups over vanilla Python are on the order of 10-100x or more, on a single thread. Codon’s performance is typically on par with (and sometimes better than) that of C/C++.
Unlike Python, Codon supports native multithreading, which can lead to speedups many times higher still.
This is free and open source software.