On The Inside: This writer's daily driver is a Linux laptop

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 16, 2026



I think it's no surprise that many of the team here at How-To Geek love Linux. Open-source operating systems that you can play around with and tweak exactly how you want to are a geek's dream, after all.

But can a Linux computer go beyond just a fun project to tinker around with, or can it be your daily driver that replaces Windows or macOS for you completely? For Senior Writer Jordan Gloor, it's both.